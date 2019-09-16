County Championship: Lloyd and Patel put Glam on top against Leicestershire

David Lloyd scored his fourth half century of the season on day one against the Foxes

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one): Glamorgan 300-4 (90.2 overs) Lloyd 66, Patel 66 Leicestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 3 pts, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard

David Lloyd and Samit Patel led the way for Glamorgan with 66 apiece as they reached a solid 300-4 against Leicestershire to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

The Foxes were left regretting their decision to bowl as the first four wickets produced half-century stands.

Patel upped the run-rate after Lloyd's patient knock in a sedate Glamorgan effort.

Openers Nick Selman (36) and Kraigg Brathwaite (44) played their part.

West Indies opener Brathwaite was particularly cautious, but after three defeats in a row, Glamorgan's approach was understandable on a wicket that played better than it looked.

Foxes seamers Chris Wright and Will Davis kept things tight as they conceded under 2.5 runs per over, while Ben Mike took two of the four wickets to fall before bad light brought a desultory final session to an early close.