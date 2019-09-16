County Championship: Durham wilt despite Chris Rushworth's 5-68 at Northants

Chris Rushworth's haul of 67 wickets in Division Two is nine ahead of his nearest rival, Sussex's Ollie Robinson

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 217: Rossington 82; Rushworth 5-68, Raine 3-53 Durham 37-4: Sanderson 3-20 Durham (3pts) trail Northamptonshire (2pts) by 180 runs with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Northants wrestled back the initiative from promotion rivals Durham as bowlers dictated on day one at Wantage Road.

Chris Rushworth appeared to have given Durham the advantage as Division Two's leading wicket-taker claimed 5-68 to help dismiss Northants for 217.

But Ben Sanderson (3-20) reduced Durham to 37-4 before bad light ended play.

Adam Rossington produced a captain's knock to earn Northants a batting point as he hit 26 from one over in a fine 82 off 70 balls that included seven sixes.

He was the only batsman on either side to make a score above 36 - perhaps not too surprising on a mid-September wicket as the sides boast three of the division's four leading bowlers between them in Rushworth, his team-mate Ben Raine, who took 3-53, and Sanderson.

Northants began the game second in the table and 14 points clear of Durham in fourth, but eight teams are still mathematically in contention for the two promotion places remaining, with Lancashire already confirmed as Division Two champions.