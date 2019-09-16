Ashes 2019: England-Australia combined XI as voted for by BBC Sport readers

Australia head home with the urn having retained the Ashes after a 2-2 series draw with England.

But who made the combined XI according to BBC Sport readers? You can discuss the team in the comments below.

1. Rory Burns (England) - 98%

England opener Rory Burns celebrates his maiden Test century in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston

Runs: 390; Average: 39.00; High score: 133; Centuries: 1; Fifties: 2

Did you know? Burns hit the most runs in a Test series by an England opener, besides Alastair Cook, since Andrew Strauss made 474 against Australia in the 2009 Ashes.

2. Joe Denly (England) - 77%

England batsman Joe Denly acknowledges the crowd after making 94 against Australia in the final Ashes Test at The Oval

Runs: 312; Average: 31.20; HS: 94; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 3

Did you know? Denly and Burns put on the highest opening stand (54) of the 2019 Ashes in England's final innings of the series at The Oval.

3. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 96%

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after taking a catch against England in the final Ashes Test at The Oval

Runs: 353; Average: 50.42; HS: 80; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 4

Did you know? Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history when he replaced Steve Smith for Australia's second innings at Lord's.

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 98%

Australia batsman Steve Smith smiles as he holds up the urn after the final Ashes Test against England at The Oval

Runs: 774; Average: 110.57; HS: 211; Centuries: 3; Fifties: 3

Did you know? Smith now holds the record for the most consecutive 50+ scores against one team in Tests, with 10.

5. Ben Stokes (England) - 99%

England all-rounder Ben Stokes celebrates after leading his side to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley

Runs: 441; Batting average: 55.12; HS: 135*; Centuries: 2; Fifties: 2; Wickets: 8; Bowling average: 45.25; Best: 3-56

Did you know? After the fall of the ninth wicket at Headingley, Stokes hit 74 off 45 balls to lead England to victory, having scored two off his first 45 balls.

6. Jonny Bairstow (England) - 57%

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow appeals after catching Australia's Pat Cummins in the final Ashes Test at The Oval

Runs: 214; Average: 23.77; HS: 52; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 1; Catches: 20; Stumpings: 2

Did you know? His Ashes total of 22 is the highest number of dismissals Bairstow has taken in a Test series.

7. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 96%

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing England captain Joe Root during the final Ashes Test at The Oval

Wickets: 29; Average: 19.62; Best: 4-32

Did you know? Cummins took the most wickets in a Test series by any player not taking a five-wicket haul.

8. Jofra Archer (England) - 76%

England fast bowler Jofra Archer celebrates taking a wicket during the Ashes against Australia

Wickets: 22; Average: 20.27; Best: 6-45

Did you know? Archer is the first England bowler to take two six-wicket hauls in the same Ashes since Ian Botham in 1981.

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 75%

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking a wicket in the final Ashes Test against England at The Oval

Wickets: 20; Average: 21.85; Best: 5-30

Did you know? Hazlewood took career-best match figures of 9-115 at Headingley, also the best match figures by any bowler in the series.

10. Stuart Broad (England) - 66%

England bowler Stuart Broad celebrates dismissing Australia's Steve Smith in the final Ashes Test at The Oval

Wickets: 23; Average: 26.65; Best: 5-86

Did you know? Broad is the first England bowler to take 20+ wickets in four Ashes series.

11. Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 54%

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon appeals during the final Ashes Test against England at The Oval

Wickets: 20; Average: 33.40; Best: 6-49

Did you know? Only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) have now taken more Test wickets for Australia than Lyon (363).

