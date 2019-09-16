Ashes 2019: England-Australia combined XI as voted for by BBC Sport readers

Australia head home with the urn having retained the Ashes after a 2-2 series draw with England.

But who made the combined XI according to BBC Sport readers? You can discuss the team in the comments below.

1. Rory Burns (England) - 98%

Runs: 390; Average: 39.00; High score: 133; Centuries: 1; Fifties: 2

Did you know? Burns hit the most runs in a Test series by an England opener, besides Alastair Cook, since Andrew Strauss made 474 against Australia in the 2009 Ashes.

2. Joe Denly (England) - 77%

Runs: 312; Average: 31.20; HS: 94; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 3

Did you know? Denly and Burns put on the highest opening stand (54) of the 2019 Ashes in England's final innings of the series at The Oval.

3. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 96%

Runs: 353; Average: 50.42; HS: 80; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 4

Did you know? Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history when he replaced Steve Smith for Australia's second innings at Lord's.

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 98%

Runs: 774; Average: 110.57; HS: 211; Centuries: 3; Fifties: 3

Did you know? Smith now holds the record for the most consecutive 50+ scores against one team in Tests, with 10.

5. Ben Stokes (England) - 99%

Runs: 441; Batting average: 55.12; HS: 135*; Centuries: 2; Fifties: 2; Wickets: 8; Bowling average: 45.25; Best: 3-56

Did you know? After the fall of the ninth wicket at Headingley, Stokes hit 74 off 45 balls to lead England to victory, having scored two off his first 45 balls.

6. Jonny Bairstow (England) - 57%

Runs: 214; Average: 23.77; HS: 52; Centuries: 0; Fifties: 1; Catches: 20; Stumpings: 2

Did you know? His Ashes total of 22 is the highest number of dismissals Bairstow has taken in a Test series.

7. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 96%

Wickets: 29; Average: 19.62; Best: 4-32

Did you know? Cummins took the most wickets in a Test series by any player not taking a five-wicket haul.

8. Jofra Archer (England) - 76%

Wickets: 22; Average: 20.27; Best: 6-45

Did you know? Archer is the first England bowler to take two six-wicket hauls in the same Ashes since Ian Botham in 1981.

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 75%

Wickets: 20; Average: 21.85; Best: 5-30

Did you know? Hazlewood took career-best match figures of 9-115 at Headingley, also the best match figures by any bowler in the series.

10. Stuart Broad (England) - 66%

Wickets: 23; Average: 26.65; Best: 5-86

Did you know? Broad is the first England bowler to take 20+ wickets in four Ashes series.

11. Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 54%

Wickets: 20; Average: 33.40; Best: 6-49

Did you know? Only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) have now taken more Test wickets for Australia than Lyon (363).

