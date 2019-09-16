Darren Stevens: Kent to discuss new deal with all-rounder after 237

Darren Stevens is the oldest man to hit a double century in the Championship since Walter Keeton in 1949

Kent will discuss a new deal with Darren Stevens after the all-rounder hit a career-best 237 on day one of their match against Yorkshire.

The 43-year-old, who hit nine sixes and 28 fours in his 225-ball knock, is out of contract at the end of the season.

"Obviously, such performances cannot go unnoticed," director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.

"We'll be sitting down after this match to discuss his future. We would be foolish to ignore his recent form."

Stevens is due to leave Kent after 15 years following next week's game against Hampshire, but he has starred with bat and ball since returning from a loan spell with Derbyshire during the T20 Blast.

He scored 88 and took match figures of 10-92 in last week's victory over Nottinghamshire, becoming the oldest seam bowler to take 10 wickets in a first-class match since Derek Shackleton in 1968.

He told BBC Radio Kent that he is "passionate" about the Canterbury-based club and has no plans to retire.

"They gave me an opportunity 15 years ago and I just want to keep playing cricket," Stevens said.

"Yes, it will come to an end one day, but in my eyes I am fit, my body is good, I am bowling my overs and getting my runs.

"I have had a tough couple of years with the bat, and the pitches haven't helped.

"To get a couple of scores in the past couple of weeks, I feel in a good place at the minute."

'I said I would be positive'

Stevens came to the crease with Kent 39-5 against Yorkshire on Monday, and his innings helped put on a club-record sixth-wicket stand of 346 alongside Sam Billings, who scored 138.

The Leicester-born right-hander is the oldest man to hit a double century in the Championship since 1949, when Walter Keeton reached the milestone for Nottinghamshire.

"We were in serious strife at 39-5 with me and Bilbo [Billings] both on nought," Stevens said.

"When I came in I said I would be positive, run hard and try and tick it over.

"It wasn't until I got to the 80s that I was thinking about my 100.

"How I got to 191 when we came off at tea was just bizarre. Then it was trying to get to 200.

"The bits in between, my intent was up and my idea was to put them under the pump. It was a really good pitch."