County Championship: Glamorgan's Patel has Foxes in a spin

Glamorgan signed spinner Samit Patel on loan from Nottinghamshire in August

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two): Glamorgan 435 Cooke 96, Lloyd 66, Patel 66; Wright 5-64 Leicestershire 191-9 (70 overs): Horton 49; Smith 3-26, Patel 3-44 Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Glamorgan (8 pts) by 244 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan's former England spinner Samit Patel tore Leicestershire apart as they lost five wickets for two runs in mid-afternoon.

The Foxes reached 191-9 in reply to Glamorgan's 435, with Ruaidhri Smith also claiming three wickets.

The visitors crashed from 85-0 to 87-5 after Paul Horton's breezy 49.

Earlier Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke hit a sparkling 96 off 92 balls to earn his side maximum batting points, before Chris Wright finished them off.

Wright's 5-64 was his second five-wicket haul of the season, after Cooke had shared a stand of 76 with Andrew Salter, smashing Ben Mike for six in the 110th over to bring up the 400.

Batting looked simple for Horton and the prolific Hassan Azad in the afternoon sunshine, before Horton played on to Michael Hogan and Patel (3-44) caused chaos in his first home match at Sophia Gardens.

Leicestershire managed some late resistance from Harry Swindells (29) and Wright (26 not out), and took their innings into a third day despite a hostile burst from Smith (3-26).

Cooke is still likely to have to decide whether to enforce the follow-on on a pitch which has only taken slow turn so far but could spin on day four.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was nice to back up the foundation we had set up and we're in a pretty good position. We wanted to bat properly for the first hour and if we had a sniff of maximum batting points we'd have a little pop, and we had a few balls in the right place.

"We didn't bowl very well to start with but Samit taking the pace off changed the momentum and we bowled brilliantly from then on, it's not an easy wicket (for the batsmen) to start on. It's the quickest we've seen Ruaidhri bowl, he was hitting the gloves hard and it was an unbelievable spell from them.

"We'll think about it (whether to enforce the follow-on) but either way, if we stick to our disciplines we'll get maximum points. We wanted to put things right from the last few games and we're playing the kind of cricket in this game we should have played a few weeks ago.

"All we can do (for promotion) is win our two games and hope other results go our way."

Leicestershire bowler Chris Wright told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We got ourselves in a bit of a kerfuffle (batting), we were pretty pleased with most of the day minus that half-hour, so hopefully we can rectify what we did wrong.

"Gav (Griffiths) set the tone and got Billy Root early plus Graham Wagg who's a dangerous player, then I was fortunate enough to get some wickets at the end.

"They're in a position where they could get promoted, so I think they probably should enforce the follow-on. The risk of having less time to bowl us out is probably one they shouldn't take in a promotion hunt, but I'm not their captain!"