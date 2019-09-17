County Championship: Hampshire's Vince & Abbott star as Somerset face tough chase

Kyle Abbott took 9-40 in 18.4 overs, nine of those maidens

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 196: Dawson 103, Gregory 3-63 & 176-8: Vince 102* Somerset 142: Bess 37, Abbott 9-40 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Somerset (3 pts) by 230 runs with two wickets remaining Scorecard

Kyle Abbott took a career-best 9-40 before James Vince's unbeaten 102 ensured title hopefuls Somerset will face a tricky chase to beat Hampshire.

Ex-South Africa paceman Abbott ran through the Somerset order on the second morning to leave them 142 all out, a first-innings deficit of 54.

The visitors then fought back with the ball at the Ageas Bowl, reducing Hampshire to 45-6.

But Vince, supported by Abbott (17), took them to 176-8, a lead of 230.

It was a similar tale to the opening day for Hampshire, who recovered from 24-5 to post 196 thanks to Liam Dawson's century.

This time it was down to captain Vince to anchor their innings, hitting 14 fours in a typically stylish knock that frustrated the away side after a third top-order collapse in the match.

Somerset themselves had been 45-5 and 65-8 before spinners Dom Bess (37) and Roelof van der Merwe (29 not out) dragged them to a competitive total.

Abbott bowled with good pace and great control to take nine wickets in an innings for the first time, moving him sixth on the all-time list of best figures for Hampshire.

The title race is now guaranteed to go down to the final round of fixtures irrespective of results this week, after second-placed Essex secured a batting point in their match against Surrey.

Somerset host their nearest challengers at the County Ground from Monday, 23 September.