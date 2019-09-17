County Championship: Gloucestershire close to key win in promotion chase

West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel (2-20) took his first wickets for Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Worcestershire 221 & 128: Morris 29*; Higgins 4-34 Gloucestershire 235 & 54-4: Finch 2-7 Gloucestershire (4 pts) need 61 more runs to beat Worcestershire (4 pts) with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Gloucestershire look set for a tense finale in their bid to seal victory at Worcestershire after 20 wickets fell on a frenetic day two.

The third-placed visitors, on 54-4, need 61 more runs to win on Wednesday.

Resuming 134 runs behind on 87-4, Gloucestershire took a slender first-innings lead as they were all out for 235, with Ed Barnard taking 6-42.

They then dismissed the hosts for 128 and were therefore set just 115 to win, but lost four wickets before the close.

After James Bracey (2), Tom Smith (5), skipper Chris Dent (22) and Gareth Roderick (0) all fell, nightwatchman Josh Shaw was sent out to help Miles Hammond see out the day.

Shaw and Hammond will resume on Wednesday looking to help the visitors find the 61 further runs they need to give their promotion hopes a major boost.

Three sides will be promoted to Division One this term and - at a minimum - a victory would keep Richard Dawson's side's fate in their own hands, having started their penultimate match nine points clear of fourth-placed Durham.

Gloucestershire, who have been out of the top tier since 2005, began the game five points behind second-placed Northamptonshire, who they will host from Monday, 23 September in the season's final round of games.

Ryan Higgins (4-34) was key to the visitors' attack as Worcestershire could only make 128 in their second innings, with number 10 Charlie Morris top-scoring for the hosts on 29 not out.

That came after David Payne (43) and Higgins (42) had put on a 62-run stand for Gloucestershire's eighth wicket to help them claim a 14-run first-innings advantage.