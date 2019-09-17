County Championship: Northants build big lead over Durham after Sanderson's 6-54

Ben Sanderson took 6-54 to go with his 6-37 against Sussex back in July

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 217 & 235-6: Levi 60, Rossington 52; Raine 3-63 Durham 131: Eckersley 37; Sanderson 6-54 Northamptonshire (4 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 321 runs Scorecard

Ben Sanderson's second six-wicket haul of the season put promotion-chasing Northants in a strong position after two days against Durham.

The visitors resumed on 37-4 and were dismissed for only 131 with Ned Eckersley's 37 the top score, as seam bowler Sanderson claimed 6-54.

Northants extended their 86-run first-innings lead as Richard Levi hit 10 fours in his 60 off 65 balls.

Adam Rossington added 52 as the hosts closed 321 ahead on 235-6.

Ben Raine's (3-63) dismissal of Rossington shortly after he had reached his half-century brought Luke Procter (43 not out) and Doug Bracewell (15 not out) together, who so far have put on 40 for the seventh wicket.

Second-placed Northants, who did not win their first Championship game of the season until early July, began the game 14 points clear of Durham in fourth.

With Lancashire already confirmed as champions, Northants are in pole position to claim one of the two remaining promotion places unless Durham can pull off a big fourth-innings run-chase.