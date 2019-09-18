County Championship: Kent captain Sam Billings hits second ton of match against Yorkshire

Sam Billings missed more than three months of this season after dislocating his shoulder in April

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three): Kent 482-8 dec & 337-7 dec: Billings 122*, Robinson 97 Yorkshire 269 & 44-6: Kohler-Cadmore 19; Stevens 4-12, Milnes 2-9 Yorkshire (4 pts) need 507 more runs to beat Kent (8 pts) Scorecard

Sam Billings hit his third Championship century in as many innings to put Kent on course for victory at Yorkshire.

Following up his first-innings 138, the England international compiled an unbeaten 122 off 156 balls as Kent declared on 337-7 second time round.

Ollie Robinson (97) added 124 for the fourth wicket with the Kent captain.

Yorkshire's huge target of 551 became even more imposing as Darren Stevens (4-12) reduced them to 16-3 before they stuttered to 44-6 at stumps.

Kent's impressive season back in Division One could see them finish as high as third should they complete victory on the last day and get the better of Hampshire in their last game at Canterbury.

Billings, who dislocated his shoulder in a One-Day Cup match against Glamorgan in April, began his late-season run of form with a second-innings 100 against Nottinghamshire.

As well as his partnership with Billings, wicketkeeper Robinson put on 78 for the third wicket with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (36).

Kent's declaration came 40 minutes after tea to give Yorkshire 22 overs to see out before stumps.

But Stevens followed-up his first-innings 237 with the bat and 2-50 with the ball with the wickets of Matt Revis, Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance in his first four overs before also having Tom Kohler-Cadmore impressively caught at gully by Ollie Rayner.

Matt Milnes then removed Harry Brook and Steven Patterson cheaply as the White Rose reached the close with only four wickets remaining.