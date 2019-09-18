County Championship: Derbyshire dent Sussex promotion hopes in 182-run victory

Anuj Dal took 3-11 as Sussex were dismissed inside 53 overs for 163

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 138 & 437: Reece 184, Godleman 106; Robinson 5-88 Sussex 231 & 163: Salt 38; Critchley 3-9, Dal 3-11, Hudson-Prentice 3-36 Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Sussex (4 pts) by 182 runs Scorecard

Sussex saw their promotion hopes all but ended as Derbyshire handsomely beat them by 182 runs inside three days.

The day had started promisingly for the visitors, who took 8-77 in the morning session to dismiss Derbyshire for 437 in their second innings.

But, after reaching 67-1 in pursuit of 345, Sussex made just 163.

Three wickets apiece from Matt Critchley, Anuj Dal and former Sussex player Fynn Hudson-Prentice gave Derbyshire a fourth win this season.

The T20 Blast finalists will head to Edgbaston on Saturday in high spirits thanks to Luis Reece's second-innings 184 and figures of 5-63 in Sussex's first innings that saw them overturn a 93-run first-innings deficit.

Seamer Dal (3-11) and leg-spinner Critchley (3-9) struck at the top and end of Sussex's second innings, with Hudson-Prentice making valuable breakthroughs in the middle.

While promotion is not yet mathematically impossible for fourth-placed Sussex, Gloucestershire's earlier win against Worcestershire strengthened their hold on second, while Northamptonshire in third are on the verge of victory against Durham.