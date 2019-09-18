County Championship: Glamorgan well set for win over Leics

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite signed for the end of Glamorgan's Championship season.

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 435 & 251-5 dec: Brathwaite 103*, Cooke 43 Leicestershire 263: Wright 60; Patel 4-58 & 32-2 Carey 2-10 Leicestershire (4 pts) need another 392 runs to beat Glamorgan (8 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan look set to retain their slim promotion chances after reducing Leicestershire to 32-2 in pursuit of 424.

Lukas Carey claimed two early wickets to dent the visitors' survival hopes.

Kraigg Brathwaite's 103 not out anchored Glamorgan's second innings of 251-5.

Captain Chris Cooke smacked 43 off 39 balls to set up the declaration, allowing Brathwaite his chance to reach a century.

Earlier Leicestershire's last pair of Chris Wright (60) and Will Davis (39*) added 92 in style to cut their first-innings deficit to 172.

But Glamorgan were never under pressure in their second innings with the pitch playing well, despite an economical spell from Gavin Griffiths before he limped off injured.

With 17 overs left for Leicestershire to bat, Carey removed Paul Horton and Colin Ackermann cheaply before the in-form Hassan Azad and the experienced Mark Cosgrove began the long task of digging in for survival.

Glamorgan could move into fourth place if they win, but would still need to beat Durham away and hope that the Gloucestershire versus Northants match produces a positive result in the last round of fixtures.

Glamorgan batsman Kraigg Brathwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"We knew we had a target to achieve (for the declaration), so I went out there and did it as well as I could. Chris came in and gave us momentum, I was thankful (for the time to reach a hundred) and thankful we got two wickets in the evening.

"Eight more, eight good balls will be enough to win the game.

"It would be an amazing feeling to be part of a win, coming here to do a job of building a foundation for the guys. They've welcomed me, I came in and felt like family, so I've done my normal stuff to bat long which is not hard for me. Hopefully I can bat long again against Durham."

Leicestershire batting coach John Sadler told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It's another good challenge for us, Hassan Azad and Mark Cosgrove saw us to the close which is good but it's a crucial partnership for us in the morning, hopefully they can get through the first hour and we can see another long innings from both of them.

"The pitch is starting to dry out and become a little bit more uneven which is understandable,but it hasn't turned much off straight and hopefully we can get stuck in.

"Chris Wright and Will Davis made it look easy (in the first innings), they played beautifully after Working hard on their game recently, and they took time out of the game and changed the context a bit since they may have made us follow on otherwise."