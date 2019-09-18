County Championship: Keaton Jennings makes 97 as Lancashire build lead over Middlesex

Keaton Jennings was also out for 97 against Northamptonshire in May

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Lancashire 259 & 289-8: Jennings 97, Livingstone 68; Cummins 4-50 Middlesex 337: Simpson 167*, Sowter 52; Bailey 5-78, Parkinson 3-49 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Middlesex (6 pts) by 211 with two wickets remaining Scorecard

England opener Keaton Jennings was out for 97 for the second time this season as Lancashire built a 211-run lead on day three against Middlesex.

The left-hander has yet to make a Championship century in 2019 and missed out when he played on to Nathan Sowter.

He shared 127 with Liam Livingstone, who made 68 before falling to the second new ball.

Lancashire, the new Division Two champions, were 289-8 when bad light ended play 11 overs early.

Having already sealed promotion, the only goal left now for the Red Rose is to remain the only unbeaten side in the two divisions.

And, after resuming on 14-1, they made steady progress with Jennings supported by nightwatchman Saqib Mahmood (34) and Josh Bohannon (28) as the total moved past 100 just after lunch.

He batted for five hours and 21 minutes and hit 12 fours, but his dismissal began a slump from 253-3 which saw five wickets go down for 29 in 13 overs, with Middlesex fast bowler Miguel Cummins taking 4-50.