Mick Newell: Nottinghamshire relegation was 'deserved'

Mick Newell took over as director of cricket at Nottinghamshire in 2016

A lack of experience and over-reliance on young talent was a key reason for Nottinghamshire's "deserved" relegation from Division One, according to director of cricket Mick Newell.

Notts will finish bottom of the table and are in danger of ending the season without a single victory in four-day cricket.

They can still win silverware at T20 Finals Day on Saturday.

But Newell told BBC Nottingham Sport the red-ball game has been "very poor".

"You do get what you deserve over a long season," he said. "We deserve to be bottom and we have to try to bounce back from that."

Defeat against Kent in their 12th County Championship match of 2019 confirmed their relegation to the second tier for the second time in four seasons.

Despite making 498 in the first innings of their game against Warwickshire this week, they went on to lose the contest by eight wickets - their 10th loss of the campaign.

Notts could yet finish on the lowest-ever points tally for a top-tier County Championship side, currently held by Northants with 79 points from 16 games in their 2014 relegation season.

"We have been very poor, particularly batting wise," added Newell, who coached Notts from 2002 to 2014.

"We haven't accumulated big scores in the first innings of four-day matches and that's what gets you into trouble.

"Ultimately the players go out and perform. We have a plan and strategy that we wanted to bring in some good quality young English players from other counties. We did that and that hasn't worked.

"We have to review if that was right. We probably need a bit more experience; we possibly went a little bit too young.

"We have to review our preparations, our signings and everything we have done because in four-day cricket we haven't been good enough."