County Championship: Glamorgan beat Leicestershire to retain promotion hope

Glamorgan's Andrew Salter returned impressive bowling figures of 3-6

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day four): Glamorgan 435 & 251-5 dec: Brathwaite 103*, Cooke 43 Leicestershire 263: Wright 60; Patel 4-58 & 132 Salter 3-6 Glamorgan (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by 291 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan kept the promotion race going into the last week as they crushed Leicestershire by 291 runs in Cardiff to move into fourth place in Division Two.

The visitors, trying to bat out the final day with eight wickets standing at the start, were bowled out for 132 in mid-afternoon.

Spinner Andrew Salter was Glamorgan's most successful bowler with 3-6.

Glamorgan now have to win at Durham to stand any chance of going up.

It was a return to form for the Welsh county, who lost three Championship matches in a row after going unbeaten in their first nine.

A stand of 55 in 20 overs between Mark Cosgrove and Harry Dearden was broken when Salter trapped Dearden lbw for 37, while Cosgrove's 200-minute stay was ended in bizarre fashion on 20 when he was run out by a reflex return from Billy Root at short leg.

Samit Patel finished with 2-45 in 24.4 tight overs, after Michael Hogan had claimed two early breakthroughs on the final day.

Fit-again paceman Marchant de Lange will replace Ruaidhri Smith (adductor muscle injury) in the squad for Glamorgan's match at Chester-le-Street. They will start the match on Monday 23 September still 16 points behind third-placed Gloucestershire, who host second-placed Northants.

Leicestershire have fitness concerns over seamers Gavin Griffiths (hamstring) and Will Davis (sore side) as they take on Lancashire at home.

Spinner Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"What a great day, it was fantastic as all the bowlers put their hands up and did the job, and to get a result like that is awesome. The pitch did dry out, but we had to go looking for wickets and a lot of balls were beating the outside edge of the bat.

"I want to have an impact when I come on, Samit did a lot of hard work so credit to him, and it was nice to come on and get the breakthrough."

Captain Chris Cooke added:

"We knew we were going to have to work hard but the guys bowled really well and the wicket took a bit of spin, bringing our spin twins into the game so I'm pretty pleased.

"It's great to go up to Durham with a sniff (of promotion), so we'll just control what we can control, get as many points as we can and see what happens in Bristol."

Leicestershire coach Paul Nixon told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We've got to be more consistent for longer periods and with the number of youngsters we've got, they grow to be like that. We have to have patience, that's where we are because the club has lost a lot of senior players over the last three or four years, and good senior players get snapped up by big clubs.

"When your cash reserves are low, you have to look after your own and give them opportunities, sometimes things take a bit longer, but these lads will be better for it in two years' time."