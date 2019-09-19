County Championship: Kent beat Yorkshire by 433 runs at Headingley

Darren Stevens
Darren Stevens followed his first-innings double-century with a five-wicket haul in Yorkshire's second innings
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four):
Kent 482-8 dec: Stevens 237 & 337-7 dec: Billings 122*, Robinson 97
Yorkshire 269 & 117: Tattersall 41; Stevens 5-20
Kent (24 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by 433 runs
Kent wrapped up a thumping 433-run win over Yorkshire on the final day at Headingley.

The hosts, having resumed on 44-6, resisted for two hours before eventually being bowled out for 117.

Kent's 43-year-old all-rounder Darren Stevens, who struck 237 in the visitors' first innings, rounded off an astonishing personal display with 5-20.

Kent moved above Yorkshire to go fourth in the Division One table and are two points behind third-placed Hampshire.

Kent host Hampshire at Canterbury in their final Championship game of the season, which starts on Monday.

Stevens' new-ball burst of 4-12 on the third evening put Kent on the brink of a convincing victory, which duly arrived on the fourth morning.

The veteran seamer had Tim Bresnan caught behind for his fifth scalp of the innings, and wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson made a stunning diving catch to dismiss Matthew Fisher off the bowling of Harry Podmore.

The morning session was slightly extended with Kent so close to victory, and Daniel Bell-Drummond (2-7) finished off the tail with wickets in consecutive overs to give Kent the fourth largest win by margin of runs in the history of the County Championship.

