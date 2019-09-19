County Championship: Warwickshire's Dom Sibley and Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke both hit two tons as Bears win

England Lions batsman Dom Sibley has made five of his 11 first-class centuries this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 498: Mullaney 179, Clarke 125 & 260: Clarke 112, Hannon-Dalby 4-54, Patel 3-52 Warwickshire: 488: Sibley 215*, Mullaney 4-48 & 271-2: Sibley 109, Rhodes 65, Burgess 61* Warwickshire (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley followed up his first-innings unbeaten double hundred with a second-innings century as the Bears beat already-relegated Nottinghamshire by eight wickets.

Sibley (109) enhanced his England winter tour hopes with his fifth ton to reach 1,575 first-class runs in 2019 as the Bears chased 271-2 inside 56 overs.

But, after Joe Clarke's 112 for Notts, he was second to a second match ton.

Despite Clarke following up his first-innings 125, Notts were well beaten.

Twenty 20 Blast hopefuls Notts now head for Warwickshire's Edgbaston home on Saturday still looking to end the season with silverware, as they bid to repeat their first Finals Day triumph of 2017.

But they go there on the back of a run of 10 defeats in 13 Division One games this season, to continue a winless County Championship streak stretching back to June 2018.

Having resumed on 105-5, Notts, who led on first innings after their best score of the season (498), reached lunch on 246-8., still hopeful of ending that run.

But they were bowled out for 260, setting Warwickshire 271 to win in a minimum of 58 overs and when they reached tea on 82-0, the game was only heading one way.

Having lost opening partner Will Rhodes for 65 after a stand of 146, Sibley still needed help from Mike Burgess, who plundered a six and six fours in his unbeaten 61 off 55 balls.

Although Sibley came too far across his stumps and was bowled, to give a second wicket to Paul Coughlin, Sam Hain - forced to retire hurt after being hit just before the end - and Matt Lamb saw the Bears to their third win of the season.

Warwickshire climb above reigning champions Surrey to sixth in the table, ahead of next week's final game - at home to Yorkshire.