County Championship: Durham's BJ Watling frustrates Glamorgan

Australian paceman Michael Hogan was the pick of Glamorgan's bowlers

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 197-6: Watling 83*; Hogan 4-31 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Durham 0 pts, Glamorgan 2 pts Scorecard

Durham's new recruit BJ Watling held his side together with 83 not out as they reached 197-6 to frustrate promotion-chasing Glamorgan.

Veteran Michael Hogan took an economical 4-31 while Lukas Carey (1-39) also kept the pressure on.

But the visitors' seamers were not quite consistent enough after they decided to bowl first.

New Zealand international Watling's industrious knock came off 175 balls in his second match for Durham.

Opener Alex Lees (45) and Ben Raine (26 not out) were the only other Durham batsmen to get going.

The opening day was limited to 71 overs after water got under the covers and caused a 90-minute delay in bright sunshine, while bad light knocked another nine overs off the evening session.

The match is remarkable for having a wicket at one side of the square leaving one boundary nearly twice the width of the other.

But Glamorgan could view the day as a missed opportunity as rivals Gloucestershire slumped to 80-6 against Northants.