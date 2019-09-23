Cameron Bancroft: Durham re-sign Australia international for 2020 season

Cameron Bancroft scored 726 runs for Durham at an average of 45.37 in nine County Championship matches this season

Durham have re-signed Australia international wicketkeeper batsman Cameron Bancroft for the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old joined Durham in all formats for 2019 after he had served a nine-month ban for ball tampering.

Bancroft's form helped him earn a call-up to the Australia side for this summers's Ashes Test series.

"He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects."

In March, Bancroft was named captain for Durham's County Championship and One-Day Cup campaigns, replacing the retired Paul Collingwood.