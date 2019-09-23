Virat Kohli: India captain close to ban after Beuran Hendricks clash

Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli will be suspended if he gets another demerit point by 15 January 2020

India captain Virat Kohli has been given one demerit point - moving him closer to a ban - after making contact with South Africa's Beuran Hendricks.

The incident happened during Sunday's third Twenty20 international, with Kohli found guilty of making "inappropriate physical contact" with the bowler while taking a run.

He has been given a third demerit point by the International Cricket Council.

If the 30-year-old gets one more by 15 January 2020, he faces a ban.

Players who accrue four demerit points in a two-year period are given a suspension. Kohli's first point came on 15 January 2018.

On this occasion, the batsman accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

