Virat Kohli: India captain close to ban after Beuran Hendricks clash
-
- From the section Cricket
India captain Virat Kohli has been given one demerit point - moving him closer to a ban - after making contact with South Africa's Beuran Hendricks.
The incident happened during Sunday's third Twenty20 international, with Kohli found guilty of making "inappropriate physical contact" with the bowler while taking a run.
He has been given a third demerit point by the International Cricket Council.
If the 30-year-old gets one more by 15 January 2020, he faces a ban.
Players who accrue four demerit points in a two-year period are given a suspension. Kohli's first point came on 15 January 2018.
On this occasion, the batsman accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.