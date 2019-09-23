Swardeston win at Club T20 Finals Day to seal national double

Swardeston captain Joe Gatting is the nephew of ex-England skipper Mike Gatting

Village side Swardeston became the first team to win the national trophy double after beating Toft at the Club T20 Finals Day in Derby.

The Norfolk club, captained by former Sussex batsman Joe Gatting, won by 21 runs in their second final in a week.

It comes after they defeated Nantwich at Lord's in the Club Championship final by 53 runs on 16 September.

"It's incredible. This is by far the best week of all of our lives," said all-rounder Callum Taylor.

"Over the years we have become one of the biggest clubs in national teams which is great for a little club from Norwich. That is down to the bunch of lads who are unbelievable."

Taylor was the star of Sunday's T20 final, taking 5-18 after hitting 22 from nine balls to help Swardeston make history.