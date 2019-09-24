County Championship: Sussex bat on at Hove on another rain-hit day against Worcestershire

Ed Barnard (left) and Charlie Morris took a wicket each to go to 44 Championship scalps in their private battle to finish top Worcestershire wicket taker this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 299-8: Garton 59*, Rawlins 58, Van Zyl 56; Morris 3-63, Barnard 3-64 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Sussex batted on to reach 299-8 on another rain-hit day of the last County Championship Division Two match of the season against Worcestershire at Hove.

Only 35 overs proved possible after a delayed 15:00 BST start, during which Sussex moved on entertainingly from their overnight 150-5 to 299-8.

George Garton was still there at the close on 59 following a 96-run eighth-wicket stand with David Wiese (47).

Ed Barnard, Charlie Morris and Wayne Parnell each picked up a wicket.

But South African Kolpak signing Parnell ended the day off the field needing treatment following a nasty fall.

He collapsed, clutching his left arm and had to be helped from the field by the Worcestershire physio before Brett D'Oliveira completed the over for him.

Earlier, Sussex's teenage left-hander Tom Clark looked impressive on his first-class debut. The 18-year-old England Under-19 batsman plundered a couple of boundaries before being caught at first slip.

Worcestershire, currently ninth in the 10-team Division Two table, may need to win this week if they are to avoid finishing in their lowest position in the 20 years since the two-tier Championship structure began in 2000.

Sussex tail-ender George Garton:

"I've been out for a while with injuries so it's nice to come back in and put in a few performances with the bat. I worked hard early season with Mike Yardy and it's nice to see the fruits of that labour.

"I had a chat with the coach earlier on in the year and we identified my role more as that of an all-rounder, contributing with both ball and the bat. I'm definitely progressing with the bat. It's still my weaker strength but I'm working on it.

"It's been a very frustrating season with injuries. Nobody likes being injured but it happens to fast bowlers. To do the same injury twice was very frustrating, coming back and tearing my side again. But I've worked on my mental side of the game."

Worcestershire fast bowler Charlie Morris told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We didn't execute as well as we wanted with the new ball. Hopefully we can take a couple of wickets and finish the innings off in the morning.

"It's a pretty good surface. Slightly on the slow side. But it was a good effort by the bowlers.

"I prefer bowling up the slope. Going down the hill, you can't really run in.

"Going up the hill I find it easier to find rhythm. Adam Finch and Ed Barnard bowled well down the hill so I was happy to do my shift."