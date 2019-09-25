County Championship: Leicestershire edge past Lancashire as draw looms in rain-affected game at Grace Road

Steven Croft signed a one-year contract this season, a deal which has also seen him take on a coaching role

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three): Leicestershire 155 & 40-0: Horton 30* Lancashire 170: Croft 44, Hurt 38; Mike 3-41 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 25 runs Scorecard

Bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire edged ahead of Division Two champions Lancashire as the game drifted towards a draw on a rain-hit day at Grace Road.

Following a washout on day two, play only started after lunch on day three.

Lancashire finally resumed on 2-1, in reply to 155, but slipped to 94-7 as Ben Mike removed three of the top five.

However, Steven Croft (44) and Liam Hurt (38) saw Lancs post 170 for a lead of 15, which was wiped out as the hosts reached 40 without loss at the close.

The Lancashire pair put on 60 for the eight wicket to get the visitors to within one run of Leicestershire's total.

When all-rounder Croft became Dieter Klein's third victim (3-61) thanks to a dazzling slip catch by Paul Horton, Matthew Parkinson came to the crease and was soon dismissed by twin brother Callum.

It was sweet revenge for the former, and a scorecard repeat of the first innings when Callum was out lbw to new England call-up Matthew.

After Hurt was the last man out, Leicestershire captain Horton scored a rapid unbeaten 30 of 28 balls to give the hosts a 25-run lead heading into the fourth and final day.