County Championship: Gloucestershire & Northants kept waiting for promotion

Ben Charlesworth
Ben Charlesworth has spent almost four hours at the crease for his 77 not out
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day three):
Gloucestershire 220-7: Van Buuren 93, Charlesworth 77*
Northants: Yet to bat
Glos 1 pt, Northants 2 pts
Gloucestershire and Northants are still waiting to confirm their promotion to Division One following another rain-shortened day in Bristol.

With bad weather severely affecting Glamorgan's game at Durham, a draw should be enough to send both sides up.

A wet outfield at the County Ground saw the start of day three delayed until 15:00 BST with the hosts on 80-6.

Graeme van Buuren (93) fell just before the hosts closed on 220-7, while Ben Charlesworth was unbeaten on 77.

Teenager Charlesworth and van Buuren extended their seventh-wicket stand to 151 before the latter edged Gareth Berg behind with a couple of overs left in the day.

Second-placed Northants went into the game needing a maximum of four points for promotion, while Gloucestershire, in third, required nine points to go up.

But that was dependent on Glamorgan winning their fixture at Chester-le-Street with the full 24 points, which is now extremely unlikely to happen with Durham yet to complete their first innings.

