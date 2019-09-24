County Championship: Only 8.4 overs possible on day two of Middlesex v Derbyshire

The Lord's groundsmen were left frustrated by Tuesday's weather in the capital

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 199-5: Robson 93, Malan 66* Derbyshire: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard

Only 8.4 overs were possible on the second day of Middlesex's Division Two game against Derbyshire because of heavy rain at Lord's.

Derbyshire managed to claim the wickets of Martin Andersson and John Simpson in the brief passage of play that was possible after lunch.

Middlesex had moved on to 199-5 from their overnight 176-3 when play was called off at 16:15 BST.

Captain Dawid Malan (66 not out) will resume with James Harris on day three.

Malan needs just a single to bring up 1,000 runs in the County Championship this season.

Former Lancashire all-rounder Reece's removal of Andersson took him to 50 Championship wickets for the first time.

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece told BBC Radio Derby:

"To get 50 wickets is way beyond what I could have expected. If you had said to me at the beginning of the year I'd get 50 I probably would have laughed.

"It's been a nice change around, to know the hard work I've put in over the winter has paid off. I've just tried to straighten things up a bit when I'm bowling.

"I probably haven't got the flashiest bowling action to the eye, so it's been a matter of trying to get a bit more bounce and hopefully a little extra pace and it seems to have worked.

"Opening the batting and opening the bowling is tough, but it is a good problem to have. If you'd offered me that at the start of my career, I'd have bitten your hand off."

Middlesex opener Sam Robson told BBC Radio London:

"You get these sorts of frustrating days in cricket. Playing at the end of September you half expect you are going to lose some cricket.

"We felt on Monday we had a good day and weren't in a bad position. It's a better pitch than some of the other ones we've played on.

"But there is enough there which makes it even more pleasing to get to where we are.

"Once you got in you could play your shots and it was a pretty good wicket."