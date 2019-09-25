County Championship: Warwickshire against Yorkshire rained off for second successive day

Warwickshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore remains unbeaten on 165

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Yorkshire 261-2: Kohler-Cadmore 165*, Loten 58 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 0 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire and Warwickshire's Division One Championship game at Edgbaston was rained off without a ball being bowled for the second successive day.

Yorkshire reached 261-2 at the end of the first day on Monday, but no play was possible on Tuesday.

And after an inspection before lunch on Wednesday, the umpires decided play would have to be abandoned for the day because of the wet outfield.

Yorkshire are fifth in the table, one place ahead of Warwickshire.