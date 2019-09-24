County Championship: No play possible in four games on Tuesday

The Edgbaston outfield was left waterlogged after a morning of heavy rain in Birmingham

Heavy rain dented Tuesday's County Championship schedule, with games at Edgbaston, Canterbury, Grace Road and Bristol failing to see a ball bowled.

Play was called off before lunch between Warwickshire and Yorkshire, the visitors waiting to resume on 261-2.

Kent's match against Hampshire, Leicestershire's game against Lancashire and Gloucestershire against Northants all fell after lunch.

Durham and Glamorgan did see some play before it was called off at 13:50 BST.

Durham had moved from their overnight 197-6 to 262-8 against promotion-chasing Glamorgan, with New Zealand international BJ Watling reaching a century.

But a torrential downpour at the end of the morning session soaked the outfield.

Hampshire were in a good position at Canterbury at the end of day one, closing on 80-3 in reply to Kent's 147 all out, while Division Two champions Lancashire were 2-1 responding to Leicestershire's 155 all out.

The rain did clear at the County Ground in Bristol, where both Gloucestershire and Northants are chasing promotion, but the outfield was still too wet at 15:30 when it was abandoned.

Only 12 balls were bowled between Surrey and Notts at The Oval before the wet weather curtailed things.

However, the County Championship title decider between Somerset and Essex at Taunton got under way at 12:00 BST after overnight rain caused a delay to the start of play.

Somerset were bowled out for 203 and Essex were on 25-0 when the rain returned at tea and ended play early.