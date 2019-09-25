Travis Head: Australian batsman joins Sussex for entire 2020 season

Head captains Big Bash side Adelaide Strikers, who are led by Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie

Australia batsman Travis Head will join Sussex for the entire 2020 season, playing in all formats of the game.

The 25-year-old left-hander was part of Australia's triumphant Ashes campaign, featuring in four Tests.

He amassed 191 runs in eight innings against England, with his best score being 51 in their win at Edgbaston.

"We wanted a top-four batsman to improve our team and Travis will do that," said Sussex's Australian head coach Jason Gillespie.

"He's shown his class in his international career so far, he brings some useful off-spin and he will offer good leadership support to our captains from his time leading South Australia and the Strikers.

"We also felt it was important to sign an overseas batsman that would be able to join us for most of the season and give us some continuity."

Head, who has previously played for Worcestershire and Yorkshire, had been set to sign for Sussex in the 2019 season but his Ashes call-up meant he never took up a contract with the county.

He has represented Australia in all three formats, playing 12 Tests and appearing 16 times for the T20 national side, while he has featured most regularly in one-day internationals, scoring 1,273 runs at an average of 34.40 from 42 appearances.