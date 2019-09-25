County Championship: Ollie Pope hits century for Surrey against Notts

Ollie Pope batting for Surrey
Ollie Pope's century came from 169 ball with 13 fours at a strike rate of 62.72
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three):
Surrey 402-6d: Borthwick 137, Pope 106; Mullaney 2-73, Coughlin 2-83
Nottinghamshire 77-1: Slater 29, Mullaney 21*; Clarke 1-11
Notts (1 pt) trail Surrey (5 pts) by 325 runs
Surrey and England batsman Ollie Pope struck his eighth first-class century as their game against Nottinghamshire at The Oval drifts towards a draw.

On a rain-affected day three, 21-year-old Pope made 106 while opener Scott Borthwick was out for 137 as Surrey declared their first innings on 402-6.

Relegated Nottinghamshire finished on 77-1 as Rikki Clarke took the wicket of Steven Mullaney lbw for 21.

Stumps were called at 18:00 BST with Ben Slater and Ben Compton not out.

On a day where numerous County Championship fixtures were rained off, play was delayed until 13:10 BST.

Pope began on 79 not out alongside Scott Borthwick, who was on 109, as Surrey resumed on 248-2.

The pair added a further 44 runs before Pope's wicket ended their 222-run partnership.

Clarke (36 not out) and Jordan Clark (23 not out) added some late runs after tea to earn Surrey a fifth batting point, before the hosts declared at 16:15 BST.

But Nottinghamshire repelled Surrey's seam attack to finish the day 325 runs behind, with Slater (29) and Compton (16) both surviving.

