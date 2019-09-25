County Championship: Derbyshire shade day three at Middlesex

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan passed the landmark of 1,000 first-class runs for the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 260: Robson 93, Malan 72; Reece 4-61, Hudson Prentice 3-65 Derbyshire 199-4: Hosein 56*, du Plooy 55* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (3 pts) by 61 runs Scorecard

Leus du Plooy and Harvey Hosein both scored half-centuries as Derbyshire had the better of day three at Middlesex.

After resuming on 199-5, Dawid Malan went lbw for 72 before the hosts lost their final four wickets for just nine runs as they were dismissed for 260.

Derbyshire made a solid start to their reply but slipped from 49-0 to 55-3, with Ethan Bamber taking 2-53.

But du Plooy (55 not out) and Hosein (56 not out) helped the visitors rally to 199-4 before bad light stopped play.

The third day at Lord's provided more action after heavy rain had restricted day two to just 8.4 overs of play.

Malan got the single which meant he passed 1,000 County Championship runs for the season, but the Middlesex skipper added just five more to his overnight total before he was dismissed by Luis Reece (4-61).

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (3-65) cleaned up the tail as Miguel Cummins and Bamber both went for ducks.

After Derbyshire had passed 100 in their first innings, Ireland seamer Tim Murtagh took the wicket of Alex Hughes to reach the milestone of 700 first-class wickets for Middlesex.

Du Plooy and Hosein then put on an unbeaten stand of 96 for the fifth wicket before the sides were forced off at 17:30 BST.