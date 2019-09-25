Kyle Abbott: Hampshire seamer signs new three-year deal

Kyle Abbott has taken 293 wickets since rejoining Hampshire in 2017

Hampshire seamer Kyle Abbott has signed a new three-year deal, a week after registering the fourth best bowling figures in County Championship history.

The 32-year-old, who is in his second spell with the county, finished with 17-86 in the victory over Somerset.

The former South Africa international has taken 293 wickets at an average of 21.43 since returning to the Ageas Bowl in 2017.

"I'm incredibly happy to be here," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's probably worked out better than I thought it could. I've been incredibly happy off the field and that's shown on the field.

"I don't want to be that person who goes away from international cricket and disappears. I want to keep making headlines and being spoken about, that motivates me."

Abbott retired from international cricket with Proteas in January 2017 to take up a four-year Kolpak deal with Hampshire.

His figures in the win over Somerset earlier this month were the best recorded in a County Championship match since 1925.

"I think the magnitude of it is only just starting to sink in now," he added.

"When I think about all of the history this club has it boggles my mind and it's quite humbling really."