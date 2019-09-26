Matthew Maynard: Coach unsure on Glamorgan future

Matthew Maynard was also Glamorgan head coach between 20018 and 2010

Glamorgan interim head coach Matthew Maynard says his future is in limbo, after taking the side to fourth place in County Championship Division Two.

The 53-year-old, who was appointed for one season only, has applied for other jobs.

But he says the team has "come a long way" after finishing bottom in 2018.

"When you're unsure you've got to look for other jobs and I've put my name out there for a couple of other jobs, so we'll see what comes of that," he said.

It is the first time since 2010 - when Maynard was also in charge - that Glamorgan have finished with more wins than losses in four-day cricket.

But their improvement came alongside a slump in T20 form, where they won just once in 10 completed games.

The One-Day Cup saw Glamorgan earn three victories from seven, compared to just one in 2018.

Maynard, who was promoted from batting consultant to interim head coach for the 2019 season, told BBC Sport: "We've done a lot of good things in the Championship, but potentially we're not quite as hard as you need to be for Division One cricket all the way through the season.

"We showed a lot of resilience but at times our skill level wasn't quite there, with the Worcester game (lost by 155 runs) a great example.

"But in Championship cricket we have come a long way since last year, the captaincy of Chris Cooke and in his absence David Lloyd has been outstanding, so I thank the lads for all their efforts this year."

Maynard is not committing himself on whether he wants his second spell in charge of Glamorgan to continue in the 2020 season.

"That's the decision for (director of cricket) Mark Wallace and the club, I haven't had a word with them yet," he said shortly after the rain-affected abandonment at Durham that ended their faint promotion hopes.

"I've really enjoyed this year, but there's a lot to determine about the direction the club are going to go in and we need to talk about it.

"I'm away for most of October so I can't see much being done before November, December really, so (it's in) limbo."

Maynard would not give any detail on the type of jobs he is interested in: "I've been approached to apply for a couple of jobs, which I've done. I've sent my CV off within the last month. There's no certainties in cricket and it's up to other people to judge how well I've done and how the team's played."

Maynard's disappointment was over performances in the T20 Blast.

"It was a form thing with not enough of our batters performing, but the effort was there and the guys never dropped their heads. It's deeply frustrating when part of my role is as a batting coach," said the former England player.

Glamorgan's key hope for 2020 will be to re-sign Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne, whose 1114 Championship runs were a major factor in briefly topping the Championship table in mid-season.

That form saw Labuschagne called up for the Ashes series, where he hit four successive half-centuries and averaged 50.42 to help Australia retain the urn.

The club may also be interested in retaining England all-rounder Samit Patel, who played four Championship games on loan for Glamorgan but is still under contract with Nottinghamshire.

The large majority of the squad is likely to remain unchanged next season, when the schedule will be reshaped to accommodate the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) controversial new 100-ball competition, including a Cardiff-based side.