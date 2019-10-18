Peter Moores: Nottinghamshire coach to stay on despite winless season

Peter Moores last led Nottinghamshire to a County Championship win on 30 June 2018

Peter Moores is to stay on as Nottinghamshire head coach on a new two-year deal, despite overseeing a winless County Championship season which resulted in relegation.

The former England head coach's side lost 10 and drew the other four of their Division One games.

Notts did reach T20 Blast Finals Day, but lost in the semi-finals.

"I want to put things right. We're in a tough place at the moment, but I'm passionate about this club," he said.

"I want to see us through this next period. We played some very good white-ball cricket in 2019 and we're determined to remain one of the country's most consistent forces in those formats.

"But it hurts me every day that we've been nowhere near the required standard with our red-ball cricket."

Moores was appointed Notts head coach in September 2016, having first arrived as a coaching consultant in 2015.

The 56-year-old could not stop the team being relegated soon after his appointment, but did guide them to second place in Division Two, and promotion, 12 months later.

In 2018, Notts finished level on points with Lancashire at the foot of Division One, but stayed up thanks to an extra win.

But this summer the team earned only 16 batting points and suffered three losses by an innings, eventually finishing 64 points adrift at bottom of the table.

The closest they came to a win when chasing a target was a 132-run defeat by Somerset in July.

"We have to accept that the Second Division is the place we deserve to be based on the way we've played," Moores told the club website.

"We've now got to work harder than ever and fight to get back to where we want to be."

Notts director of cricket Mick Newell said there was "no doubt" Moores remains one of "the most dedicated and respected coaches in the game".

Newell added: "He's committed to Notts and he's valued very highly by our players."