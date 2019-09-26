County Championship: Middlesex and Derbyshire draw weather-hit final day

Ethan Bamber's previous best first-class innings haul was 4-81

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four): Middlesex 260: Robson 93, Malan 72; Reece 4-61, Hudson Prentice 3-65 Derbyshire 304-7: du Plooy 100*, Hosein 57; Bamber 5-93 Derbyshire (11 pts) drew with Middlesex (9 pts) Scorecard

Ethan Bamber took his maiden five-wicket haul for Middlesex as they drew with Derbyshire on a the final day.

A wet outfield caused a delayed start but right-arm seamer Bamber removed Harvey Hosein for 57 early after lunch.

Following a break for bad light and rain, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Matthew Critchley also fell to Bamber (5-93).

Leus du Plooy (100 not out) reached his century but the two captains shook hands when the rain returned shortly after tea, with Derbyshire 304-7.

The visitors finish seventh in Division Two on 145 points, with Middlesex one place and 12 points behind them.