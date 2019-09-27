Sarah Taylor: England wicketkeeper retires from international duty

Sarah Taylor scored seven ODI hundreds for England

England's Sarah Taylor has retired from international cricket because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.

Regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeepers, Taylor, 30 is also second on England women's list of run-scorers with 6,533 international runs.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," said Taylor.

"I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high."

More to follow.