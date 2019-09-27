Tim Groenewald: Seamer leaves Somerset to join Kent on two-year deal
-
- From the section Cricket
Kent have signed seamer Tim Groenewald on a two-year deal from County Championship runners-up Somerset.
The 35-year-old former Warwickshire and Derbyshire right-armer has taken 401 wickets in 138 first-class matches.
He helped Somerset reach the One-Day Cup final at Lord's in May, although he did not play in the historic win against Hampshire.
"He is a reliable bowler who will add significant experience," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.
South African Groenewald, who holds a British passport, will compete in all formats for Kent.
"To be a competitive side, you need depth, and as we seek to move up the Championship table and challenge in white-ball competition, Tim will be a great addition to the group," Downton said.