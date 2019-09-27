Neil Dexter: Leicestershire all-rounder one of three to leave

Neil Dexter passed 8,000 first-class runs on his way to a career-best 180 in the draw with Gloucestershire in June

Veteran Leicestershire all-rounder Neil Dexter has left the club.

The 35-year-old joined the Division Two side before the 2016 season and scored 2,284 runs at an average of 33.10.

Fellow all-rounder Ateeq Javid, 27, and batsman Aadil Ali, 24, have also left at the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, batsman Harry Dearden and wicketkeeper Harry Swindells have signed two-year deals, while batsman Sam Evans and seamer Dieter Klein have signed for one year.

South African Dexter told the club website: "I would like to thank everyone at Leicestershire for the great time I have had at the club over the past four years.

"Thank you to all the supporters and members for making my time at the club a very enjoyable experience."