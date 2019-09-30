Steve Davies: Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman signs new two-year deal

Steve Davies played in 13 limited-overs games for England between 2009 and 2011

Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies has signed a new two-year deal.

The 33-year-old averaged 27.91 in the County Championship this season as Somerset were runners-up to Essex.

Former England limited-overs international Davies joined from Surrey in 2016, and his previous deal was set to expire later this year.

"You get the sense that we are on the verge of really big things here and I can't wait to play a part in that," he told the club website.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "He is a consummate professional with an excellent understanding of the game. Our younger players will certainly benefit from his experience over the next two years."