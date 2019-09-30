Kraigg Brathwaite: West Indies star's bowling action legal after Loughborough tests

Brathwaite has best bowling figures of 6-29 against Sri Lanka in 2015

West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been found to have a legal bowling action.

Brathwaite, who has 18 Test wickets in 58 matches with his part-time off-spin, was reported during the Windies' recent 2-0 home Test series defeat by India.

He was assessed in Loughborough on 14 September and the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level permitted.

Brathwaite, 26, made his Test debut in 2011 and has scored eight centuries.

Six of his 18 Test wickets came in a remarkable spell of 6-29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2015.

Two years later, his action was reported after the first Test against England at Edgbaston, but another independent assessment at Loughborough less than a fortnight later found his action to be legitimate.