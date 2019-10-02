Gary Kirsten right man to be England coach - Lance Klusener

Gary Kirsten played 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals for South Africa between 1993 and 2004

Gary Kirsten is the "right man" to become England's next head coach, according to former South Africa team-mate Lance Klusener.

Kirsten, who has had spells in charge of India and South Africa, is reportedly in talks with England director of cricket Ashley Giles.

"What is he going to bring? Loads and loads of experience," Klusener told Stumped on the BBC World Service.

"He brings winning, so that for me is vitally important."

Former opening batsman Kirsten, 51, led India to their World Cup triumph in 2011 and was in charge of South Africa when they went top of the Test rankings the following year.

He has also coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash.

"Gary's won the World Cup. He's the right man for the job," said former all-rounder Klusener, who was appointed Afghanistan head coach last week.

"He brings experience in coaching the big T20 leagues around the world. He's one of those guys that when he does stand up and speak, people tend to listen, and he's had that ability since I used to play with him."

England are looking for a replacement for Australian Trevor Bayliss, who left after four years in charge at the end of the summer.

Under Bayliss, England won the World Cup for the first time but their performances in Test cricket stagnated.

Giles has said that he wants a renewed focus on red-ball cricket.

"Can you lift England white-ball cricket much more?" Klusener said. "What they've done is fantastic but their challenge is in Test cricket.

"Kirsten was a phenomenal Test cricketer himself, so he knows exactly what's needed."

England begin their tour of New Zealand later this month, playing five Twenty20s and two Tests in November.