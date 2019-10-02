Jonny Bairstow: England wicketkeeper says he will come back stronger

Jonny Bairstow has scored 4,020 Test runs at an average of 35.26

Jonny Bairstow says he will "come back even stronger" after being left out of the England squad for the Test series in New Zealand in November.

The wicketkeeper, 30, was dropped after averaging only 20.25 this year.

Asked if he was "done" with Test cricket, Bairstow told BBC Sport: "Absolutely not."

"I love my Test cricket. Naturally, it's disappointing, It's not the first time being dropped has happened. Hopefully it will be the last."

He added: "We've been touring non-stop for five, six or seven years. This gives me the opportunity to go away, train hard and work on my game."

Bairstow has played 69 Tests, 48 of which have been as the designated wicketkeeper.

Five of his six centuries have come when he kept wicket, with the other as a specialist number three batsman on the tour of Sri Lanka at the end of last year.

With Jos Buttler set to take the gloves for the two Tests in New Zealand starting on 20 November, Bairstow said he will be happy to return to the side in whatever role he is asked to fill.

"I just want to get back in the team, no matter how it is," he said. "Whatever spot becomes available, it won't be the first time if it is just as a batter."

National selector Ed Smith said Bairstow will come back a "better player" after the squad was announced last month.

Bairstow was named in the Twenty20 squad for the five-match series that starts on 1 November.