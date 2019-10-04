Eddie Byrom: Somerset batsman signs new two-year contract

Eddie Byrom made his Somerset debut in June 2017

Batsman Eddie Byrom has signed a new two-year deal with County Championship runners-up Somerset.

He has scored 1,108 runs in 21 first-class games, with a best score of 152.

The Zimbabwe-born left-hander played just one Championship match this year but featured in nine T20 Blast games, scoring 54 not out off 19 balls in his debut in the format against Surrey.

"Eddie has the potential to excel in all formats of the game," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.