Chris Silverwood: England appoint new head coach

Chris Silverwood (left) took 577 wickets at an average of 27.41 in a 16-year first-class career

England have named Chris Silverwood as the successor to Trevor Bayliss as head coach.

Silverwood, 44, joined the England set-up as bowling coach in January 2018 and steps up following Bayliss' decision to leave after four years in charge.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles said Silverwood "was the outstanding candidate".

Silverwood said he was "thrilled and honoured" and that England have "enormous potential for growth".

"I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena," said Silverwood, who played six Tests for England between 1996 and 2002.

Silverwood led Essex to their first County Championship title in 25 years in 2017.

Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten was linked with the England head coach's role, while ex-England captain Alec Stewart was invited to a final interview but withdrew because of the demands of the schedule.

"Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red- and white- ball teams need to evolve," said Giles, 46.

"He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments.

"I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

"Ultimately, his highest quality is that he is a winner and that will be an important part of the job as we look to strive to become the most respected team in the world across all formats."

Under Bayliss, England won the 50-over World Cup this summer for the first time but Australia retained the Ashes courtesy of a 2-2 draw in England.

Silverwood will take charge for England's tour of New Zealand starting next month, when they play five Twenty20s and two Tests.