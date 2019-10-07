Essex: Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater and Paul Walter extend deals

Aron Nijjar (left) featured in the draw against Somerset last month which secured the 2019 County Championship title for Essex

Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater and Paul Walter have all signed contract extensions with Essex.

Batsman Khushi, left-arm spinner Nijjar and Dutch bowler Snater have all agreed deals until the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, batsman Walter will remain at Chelmsford until the end of the 2021 campaign.

"All four lads have talent and you can never have too many talented players in your side," head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.