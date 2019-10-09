Jason Kerr: Somerset head coach signs new contract

Jason Kerr first played for Somerset in 1992, but had to retire because of injury in 2002

Head coach Jason Kerr has signed a new contract that will keep him at Somerset until the end of the 2022 season.

Kerr, 45, was promoted from his role as bowling coach in October 2017 and last season guided them to victory in the One-Day Cup at Lord's and second place in the County Championship.

"I'm incredibly excited," he told the club website. "I have absolute belief in the squad and the support staff.

"We've laid some really strong foundations over the past two years."

Somerset only missed out on their first-ever County Championship crown on the final day of the season when they drew a thrilling rain-affected title decider against Essex.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry said Kerr is "one of the leading coaches in the country".

"This extension is a recognition of everything that Jason has achieved since becoming head coach and it is a justified reward for his outstanding work," said Hurry.

"Under his guidance the club has developed both on the field and off it. The results are clear to see. We have a trophy in the cabinet and could have so easily doubled that tally.

"His passion for this club and the game as a whole is clear for all to see, and that kind of desire for success is something which will drive this club forward over the next few years."

Kerr's playing career at Somerset began in 1992 and he went on to take his career-best figures of 7-23 against Leicestershire in 1999, before a career-ending shoulder injury in 2002.