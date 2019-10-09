Reece Topley: England left-armer turns down Sussex contract

Reece Topley had spells with Essex and Hampshire before joining Sussex

England limited-overs bowler Reece Topley has left Sussex after turning down a "long-term contract offer".

The 25-year-old, who played 10 one-dayers and six T20 internationals between 2015 and 2016, joined the Hove-based club in July.

Left-arm seamer Topley was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast in 2019 with 17 at an average of 17.94.

He also featured twice for Sussex in the Championship, having left Hampshire in 2018 following back surgery.

"As a free agent and following back surgery, the 25-year-old was helped back to fitness by Sussex's medical and coaching staff earlier this year," a statement on the club website said.

"Sussex Cricket is disappointed not to have been able to convince Reece to re-sign for the club.

"Nevertheless, we would like to thank him for his contributions to the team during the season and to wish him well at his new club."