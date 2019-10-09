Jack Burnham, Stuart Poynter & Liam Trevaskis: Durham trio extend deals

Jack Burnham hit four half centuries in the 2019 County Championship

Durham batsman Jack Burnham, wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter and spinner Liam Trevaskis have signed new two-year deals with the club.

Burnham, 22, more than 700 runs in all competitions in 2019, having missed the entirety of last season after testing positive for a recreational drug.

Ireland international Poynter, 28, is 11 short of 1,000 first-class runs.

Trevaskis, 20, played 30 games in all formats in 2019, taking 25 wickets and hitting two Championship fifties.