Jack Burnham, Stuart Poynter & Liam Trevaskis: Durham trio extend deals

Durham batsman Jack Burnham, wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter and spinner Liam Trevaskis have signed new two-year deals with the club.

Burnham, 22, more than 700 runs in all competitions in 2019, having missed the entirety of last season after testing positive for a recreational drug.

Ireland international Poynter, 28, is 11 short of 1,000 first-class runs.

Trevaskis, 20, played 30 games in all formats in 2019, taking 25 wickets and hitting two Championship fifties.

