The Hundred: Joe Root jokes Ben Stokes has 'kicked him off his own patch'

Joe Root will play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred while Ben Stokes will feature for Northern Superchargers

England Test captain Joe Root says he's been "kicked out of his own patch" by Ben Stokes for The Hundred next season.

The Yorkshire batsman will line up for Nottingham-based Trent Rockets instead of Leeds side Northern Superchargers after the draft picks of England's red-ball contracted players were confirmed.

"It is what it is," Root told The Cricket Show on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But you look at the summer we've just had and the guys the region had to pick from, it's obviously very hard to look beyond Ben Stokes.

"I've been kicked out of my own patch by him basically!"

The new 100-ball eight-team men's and women's competition will run from 17 July to 16 August 2020.

England all-rounder Stokes will return to the scene of his superb match-winning 135 not out in August's third Ashes Test while Root will join the Trent Bridge team.

"I'm sure with Ben's history at Headingley people will be getting entertained with some fantastic performances when he's able to play," Root added.

"But I'm looking forward to working with some fantastic people at Trent Bridge and the chance to play on a flat wicket with some short boundaries."

What is The Hundred?

Root hopes The Hundred's introduction next season will benefit all formats of the game and build on a successful summer, which included England winning their first World Cup.

"It's going to be a fantastic tournament and one I think lots of people will have to keep an open mind about as it's different and new," he said.

"I believe it could add a different way of thinking and looking at the game and improve both county and Test cricket.

"I'm really looking forward to it, even if I will have to go into the away dressing room rather than the home one at Headingley!"

'Bairstow will bounce back'

Root has also backed Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow to respond positively to his recent omission from England's Test squad for New Zealand.

"He's obviously disappointed," Root said. "But he knows his performances have slipped over the past 18 months and not been at the standard he expects.

"One thing I expect from Jonny is a response. He'll go away and work on parts of his game to ensure he's ready to return when called upon.

"Having played in all formats like he has in recent years, he just hasn't had the opportunities to work on his game when you're moving from one series straight into the next."