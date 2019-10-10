Rob Keogh: Northamptonshire all-rounder extends contract until 2021

Rob Keogh joined Northamptonshire's academy when he was 14

Northamptonshire all-rounder Rob Keogh will remain at Wantage Road until the end of the 2021 season after extending his contract with the club.

The 27-year-old scored 1,280 runs and took 26 wickets across all formats in 2019 as Northants finished second in Division Two of the Championship.

"It's an exciting season ahead after being promoted," he said.

"We've been a successful team over the last 10 years and I'm looking forward to more success with the club."