India v South Africa: Mayank Agarwal hits another century

Agarwal made his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December last year

India v South Africa Second Test, Pune (day one): India 273-3: Agarwal 108, Rabada 3-48 Scorecard

India opener Mayank Agarwal struck another century as his team closed day one of the second Test with South Africa in Pune on 273-3.

Playing only his sixth Test, the 28-year-old, who made 215 in India's win in the first match of the series, hit 16 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Virat Kohli added 10 boundaries in an unbeaten 63, his 23rd Test fifty.

World number one ranked side India lead the three-match series after winning by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli, who chose to bat, is now only five runs short of India's seventh-highest Test runscorer Dilip Vengsarkar's tally of 6,868 runs.

South African paceman Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, dismissing the prolific Rohit Sharma, who made a century in both innings in that first Test win, in the 10th over for 14.