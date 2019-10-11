India v South Africa: Virat Kohli hits 254 as hosts dominate

Kohli has scored the most double hundreds of any India batsman

Second Test, Pune (day two): India 601-5 dec: Kohli 254*, Agarwal 108, Jadeja 91 South Africa 36-3: Yadav 2-16 India lead by 565 runs Scorecard

Captain Virat Kohli scored an Indian record seventh Test double hundred as his side dominated day two of the second Test against South Africa.

The hosts resumed on 273-3 and Kohli took his score from 63 to 254 not out as his side hit 601-5 before declaring.

The only India wickets to fall on the second day in Pune were Ajinkya Rahane (58) and Ravindra Jadeja (91).

South Africa lost Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma as they reached 36-3 at the close.

Markram went without scoring as he was trapped leg before wicket by paceman Umesh Yadav, who also bowled fellow opener Elgar for six.

Bavuma made eight before he was caught by keeper Wriddhiman Saha off pace bowler Mohammed Shami.

Kohli's innings was his highest in the longer format of the game and saw him pass the six double centuries registered by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

He is joint fourth on the all-time list, alongside England's Wally Hammond and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene.

Australian Sir Donald Bradman leads the list on 12, with Kumar Sangakkara second on 11 and West Indies' Brian Lara on nine.

World number one ranked side India lead the three-match series after winning the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam.